Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: HP (HPQ), Lam Research (LRCX) and Philip Morris (PM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on HP (HPQ), Lam Research (LRCX) and Philip Morris (PM).

HP (HPQ)

Deutsche Bank analyst Jeriel Ong maintained a Hold rating on HP today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.32, close to its 52-week low of $12.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ong is ranked #5174 out of 6127 analysts.

HP has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00.

Lam Research (LRCX)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research today and set a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $190.05, close to its 52-week low of $171.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Materials, Texas Instruments, and Western Digital.

Lam Research has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $329.17, a 61.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 4, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $295.00 price target.

Philip Morris (PM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Pamela Kaufman maintained a Buy rating on Philip Morris today and set a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $61.79, close to its 52-week low of $59.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Kaufman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -13.0% and a 0.0% success rate. Kaufman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Conagra Brands, Altria Group, and Kellogg.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Philip Morris with a $101.20 average price target.

