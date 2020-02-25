Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: HP (HPQ), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on HP (HPQ), Kratos Defense (KTOS) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW).

HP (HPQ)

In a report released today, Jeriel Ong from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on HP, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.79, close to its 52-week high of $23.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ong is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -8.2% and a 0.0% success rate. Ong covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell Technologies, and Apple.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HP is a Hold with an average price target of $24.00, which is a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Kratos Defense (KTOS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Seth Seifman maintained a Buy rating on Kratos Defense today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.03, close to its 52-week low of $14.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Seifman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 76.1% success rate. Seifman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kratos Defense is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.00, which is a 31.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Northland Securities analyst Robert Breza maintained a Hold rating on Palo Alto Networks today and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $199.91, close to its 52-week low of $192.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Breza is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 62.2% success rate. Breza covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Salesforce, and MobileIron.

Palo Alto Networks has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $245.33, which is a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $236.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.