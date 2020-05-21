Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Home Depot (HD), Take-Two (TTWO) and Urban Outfitters (URBN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Home Depot (HD), Take-Two (TTWO) and Urban Outfitters (URBN) with bullish sentiments.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $238.19, close to its 52-week high of $248.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 55.4% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Home Depot is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $249.45, which is a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $251.00 price target.

Take-Two (TTWO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Brian Nowak maintained a Buy rating on Take-Two today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $146.84, close to its 52-week high of $149.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Nowak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 68.6% success rate. Nowak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jumia Technologies AG, Uber Technologies, and Facebook.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.00, which is a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $131.00 price target.

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Buy rating on Urban Outfitters today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 59.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Acushnet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Urban Outfitters is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.14, representing a 10.6% upside. In a report issued on May 15, Jefferies also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

