Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Home Depot (HD) and Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Home Depot (HD) and Arlo Technologies (ARLO) with bullish sentiments.

Home Depot (HD)

In a report released yesterday, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Home Depot, with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $267.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 42.5% and a 70.0% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advance Auto Parts, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Aaron’s Company.

Home Depot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $313.83, representing a 16.5% upside. In a report issued on February 17, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $323.00 price target.

Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

In a report released yesterday, Adam Tindle from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Arlo Technologies, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 53.4% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Insight Enterprises, and Motorola Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arlo Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.33, representing a 49.5% upside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

