Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hershey Co (HSY), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Philip Morris (PM)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hershey Co (HSY), Ulta Beauty (ULTA) and Philip Morris (PM).

Hershey Co (HSY)

Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co on April 24 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $135.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Lazar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 61.8% success rate. Lazar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hershey Co with a $143.00 average price target, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Morgan Stanley also resumed coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Barclays analyst Adrienne Tennant maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty on April 24 and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $210.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Tennant is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 43.2% success rate. Tennant covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Canada Goose Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ulta Beauty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $241.53, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on April 18, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $190.00 price target.

Philip Morris (PM)

In a report issued on April 24, Gaurav Jain from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Philip Morris, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $73.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Jain is ranked #1742 out of 6493 analysts.

Philip Morris has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $88.64.

