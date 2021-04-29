Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hershey Co (HSY) and Steven Madden (SHOO)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Hershey Co (HSY) and Steven Madden (SHOO) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Hershey Co (HSY)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co, with a price target of $164.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.86, close to its 52-week high of $163.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 70.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hershey Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $168.57, implying a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $162.00 price target.

Steven Madden (SHOO)

In a report released yesterday, Camilo Lyon from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Steven Madden. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.02, close to its 52-week high of $42.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.7% and a 42.6% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Steven Madden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.67, which is a 5.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

