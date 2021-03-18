Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hermes International (OtherHESAF), Trigano SA (OtherTGNOF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (OtherADRNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF), Trigano SA (TGNOF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report issued on March 16, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hermes International, with a price target of EUR950.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1185.92, close to its 52-week high of $1193.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 53.3% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Nestlé SA, Emmi AG, and Glanbia.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $1062.80 average price target, which is a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1073.00 price target.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Karel Zoete maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA on March 16 and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Zoete is ranked #6437 out of 7395 analysts.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $211.48.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

In a report issued on March 16, Fabienne Caron from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize, with a price target of EUR26.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.47.

Caron has an average return of 11.3% when recommending Royal Ahold Delhaize.

According to TipRanks.com, Caron is ranked #2437 out of 7395 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Royal Ahold Delhaize with a $31.51 average price target.

