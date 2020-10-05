Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hermes International (OtherHESAF), Ferrari (RACE) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (OtherADRNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF), Ferrari (RACE) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

In a report issued on October 2, Jon Cox from Kepler Capital upgraded Hermes International to Buy, with a price target of EUR800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $890.00, close to its 52-week high of $901.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.7% and a 49.8% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Swatch Group Bearer.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $892.13 average price target.

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Ferrari to Buy on October 2 and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $180.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 41.0% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $208.61, which is a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize on October 2 and set a price target of EUR27.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -3.7% and a 50.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

Royal Ahold Delhaize has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.23.

