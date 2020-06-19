Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hermes International (OtherHESAF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Hermes International (HESAF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Hermes International (HESAF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Hermes International to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR820.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $838.04, close to its 52-week high of $892.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Royal Ahold Delhaize, and Swatch Group Bearer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $713.85.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $111.75, close to its 52-week high of $114.93.

Nordby has an average return of 5.9% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2280 out of 6703 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $113.24, implying a 0.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Societe Generale also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF112.00 price target.

