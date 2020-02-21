Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: HEICO (HEI) and Itron (ITRI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HEICO (HEI) and Itron (ITRI) with bullish sentiments.

HEICO (HEI)

HEICO received a Buy rating and a $150.00 price target from Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 66.5% success rate. Herbert covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and CPI Aerostructures.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HEICO is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $138.67.

Itron (ITRI)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Chip Moore maintained a Buy rating on Itron yesterday and set a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.27, close to its 52-week high of $88.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Moore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 69.9% success rate. Moore covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SolarEdge Technologies, Badger Meter, and Ecolab.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Itron is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $90.00, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $90.00 price target.

