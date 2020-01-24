Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: HB Fuller (FUL) and Plexus (PLXS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on HB Fuller (FUL) and Plexus (PLXS) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

HB Fuller (FUL)

Deutsche Bank analyst David Begleiter maintained a Hold rating on HB Fuller today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Begleiter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 70.6% success rate. Begleiter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Westlake Chemical PRN, and LyondellBasell.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for HB Fuller with a $51.00 average price target, which is a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $50.00 price target.

Plexus (PLXS)

Sidoti analyst Anja Soderstrom maintained a Hold rating on Plexus today and set a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $80.76, close to its 52-week high of $86.53.

Soderstrom has an average return of 36.2% when recommending Plexus.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderstrom is ranked #4513 out of 5866 analysts.

Plexus has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.50.

