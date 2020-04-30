Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Hasbro (HAS), Tyson Foods (TSN) and Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Hasbro (HAS), Tyson Foods (TSN) and Gildan Activewear (GIL).

Hasbro (HAS)

In a report released today, Linda Bolton Weiser from D.A. Davidson maintained a Buy rating on Hasbro, with a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 49.4% success rate. Weiser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, 1-800 Flowers, and Helen Of Troy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hasbro with a $89.25 average price target, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Tyson Foods (TSN)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow maintained a Buy rating on Tyson Foods today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Moskow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.0% success rate. Moskow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, McCormick & Company, and Sanderson Farms.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyson Foods is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $78.57.

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

In a report released today, Stephen Macleod from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.37, close to its 52-week low of $9.43.

Macleod has an average return of 12.0% when recommending Gildan Activewear.

According to TipRanks.com, Macleod is ranked #1063 out of 6561 analysts.

Gildan Activewear has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $19.61, implying a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

