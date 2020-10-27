Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Harley-Davidson (HOG) and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Harley-Davidson (HOG)

Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained a Hold rating on Harley-Davidson today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 60.6% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and OneWater Marine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Harley-Davidson is a Hold with an average price target of $29.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

In a report released today, Sam Darkatsh from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Stanley Black & Decker. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $166.31, close to its 52-week high of $180.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.0% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wesco International, HD Supply Holdings, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stanley Black & Decker with a $190.29 average price target.

