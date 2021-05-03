Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: GrubHub (GRUB) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on GrubHub (GRUB) and Columbia Sportswear (COLM) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

GrubHub (GRUB)

In a report issued on April 29, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on GrubHub. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $68.04.

Fuller has an average return of 79.3% when recommending GrubHub.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #477 out of 7490 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GrubHub is a Hold with an average price target of $73.00, a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

In a report issued on April 30, Camilo Lyon from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Columbia Sportswear. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $109.01, close to its 52-week high of $114.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Lyon is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.1% and a 42.9% success rate. Lyon covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Columbia Sportswear is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.86, representing a 19.5% upside. In a report issued on April 30, Pivotal Research also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $116.00 price target.

