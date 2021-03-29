Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: GoodYear Tire (GT) and Wayfair (W)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GoodYear Tire (GT) and Wayfair (W) with bullish sentiments.

GoodYear Tire (GT)

In a report released today, James Picariello from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on GoodYear Tire, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.12, close to its 52-week high of $19.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Picariello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.9% and a 82.1% success rate. Picariello covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, BorgWarner, and Gentex.

GoodYear Tire has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.33.

Wayfair (W)

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Nagel assigned a Buy rating to Wayfair today and set a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $343.68, close to its 52-week high of $369.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 78.1% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, The Lovesac Company, and Lululemon Athletica.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $319.33.

