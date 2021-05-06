Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Gildan Activewear (GIL), Loblaw Companies (OtherLBLCF) and Malibu Boats (MBUU)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gildan Activewear (GIL), Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) and Malibu Boats (MBUU).

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

BMO Capital analyst Stephen Macleod maintained a Buy rating on Gildan Activewear today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.80.

Macleod has an average return of 14.9% when recommending Gildan Activewear.

According to TipRanks.com, Macleod is ranked #527 out of 7493 analysts.

Gildan Activewear has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.79, implying a -0.9% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, TD Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Hold rating on Loblaw Companies today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 51.9% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Dollarama.

Loblaw Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.38, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, TD Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$76.00 price target.

Malibu Boats (MBUU)

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Malibu Boats, with a price target of $97.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $80.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 51.2% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Malibu Boats is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $94.29, implying a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

