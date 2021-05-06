Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Gildan Activewear (GIL) and Aritzia (OtherATZAF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gildan Activewear (GIL) and Aritzia (ATZAF).

Gildan Activewear (GIL)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Luke Hannan maintained a Hold rating on Gildan Activewear yesterday and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.04, close to its 52-week high of $36.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Hannan is ranked #489 out of 7493 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Gildan Activewear with a $36.92 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aritzia (ATZAF)

In a report released yesterday, Derek Dley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.78, close to its 52-week high of $26.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 60.1% success rate. Dley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Primo Water.

Aritzia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.20, a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.