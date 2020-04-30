Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: General Motors (GM), Electronic Arts (EA) and Gap (GPS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on General Motors (GM), Electronic Arts (EA) and Gap (GPS).

General Motors (GM)

In a report issued on April 27, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Motors, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Motors with a $33.92 average price target.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report issued on April 28, Andrew Marok from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.91, close to its 52-week high of $118.70.

Marok has an average return of 13.5% when recommending Electronic Arts.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is ranked #1849 out of 6561 analysts.

Electronic Arts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.81, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Gap (GPS)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Hold rating on Gap on April 28 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.52, close to its 52-week low of $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.6% and a 30.2% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Abercrombie Fitch.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $9.53 average price target, which is an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $10.00 price target.

