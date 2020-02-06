Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: General Motors (GM) and Owens-Illinois (OI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on General Motors (GM) and Owens-Illinois (OI) with bullish sentiments.

General Motors (GM)

In a report released today, Emmanuel Rosner from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on General Motors, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.41, close to its 52-week low of $32.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Rosner covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Autoliv, and Visteon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on General Motors is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.86, implying a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

Owens-Illinois (OI)

In a report released today, Ghansham Panjabi from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Owens-Illinois, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Panjabi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 75.2% success rate. Panjabi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axalta Coating Systems, RPM International, and Sonoco Products.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens-Illinois is a Hold with an average price target of $14.00, implying a -6.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

