Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor (F)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on General Motors (GM) and Ford Motor (F).

General Motors (GM)

In a report released today, Colin Langan from UBS maintained a Buy rating on General Motors, with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.96.

Langan has an average return of 11.8% when recommending General Motors.

According to TipRanks.com, Langan is ranked #956 out of 6738 analysts.

General Motors has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $29.50, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

Ford Motor (F)

UBS analyst Patrick Hummel maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor today and set a price target of $6.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Hummel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 42.9% success rate. Hummel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Ford Motor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.24, representing a 2.3% upside. In a report issued on June 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

