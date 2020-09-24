Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: General Mills (GIS) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on General Mills (GIS) and Ulta Beauty (ULTA) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

General Mills (GIS)

BMO Capital analyst Kenneth Zaslow maintained a Hold rating on General Mills today and set a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Zaslow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 68.3% success rate. Zaslow covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Pilgrim’s Pride, Sanderson Farms, and Post Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Mills with a $66.00 average price target, a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $64.00 price target.

Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

In a report released today, Simeon Siegel from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Ulta Beauty, with a price target of $241.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $217.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Siegel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 60.4% success rate. Siegel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Urban Outfitters, and Revolve Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ulta Beauty with a $269.47 average price target.

