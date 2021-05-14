Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Genasys (GNSS) and PolarityTE (PTE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Genasys (GNSS) and PolarityTE (PTE) with bullish sentiments.

Genasys (GNSS)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore reiterated a Buy rating on Genasys today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 52.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genasys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00, implying a 65.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

PolarityTE (PTE)

Northland Securities analyst Carl Byrnes maintained a Buy rating on PolarityTE today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.8% and a 32.7% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Oncternal Therapeutics, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PolarityTE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.00.

