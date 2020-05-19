Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Gap (GPS) and L Brands (LB)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Gap (GPS) and L Brands (LB) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Gap (GPS)

In a report released today, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Gap, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.82, close to its 52-week low of $5.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.3% and a 31.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $8.36, representing a 4.1% upside. In a report issued on May 8, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

L Brands (LB)

UBS analyst Jay Sole maintained a Hold rating on L Brands today and set a price target of $12.80. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Sole is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.2% and a 41.8% success rate. Sole covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Levi Strauss & Co, and American Eagle.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.54, representing a 51.1% upside. In a report issued on May 12, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

