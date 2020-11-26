Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Gap (GPS) and Hormel Foods (HRL)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Gap (GPS) and Hormel Foods (HRL).

Gap (GPS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Binetti from Credit Suisse maintained a Sell rating on Gap, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Binetti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 63.1% success rate. Binetti covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Burlington Stores.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gap with a $23.71 average price target.

Hormel Foods (HRL)

In a report issued on November 24, Benjamin Theurer from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Hormel Foods, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $46.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Theurer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Theurer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wal-Mart de Mexico SAB de CV, Sanderson Farms, and Pilgrim’s Pride.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hormel Foods is a Hold with an average price target of $51.00, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

