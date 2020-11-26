Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Gap (GPS) and Alimentation Couche Tard (OtherANCUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Gap (GPS) and Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) with bullish sentiments.

Gap (GPS)

RBC Capital analyst Kate Fitzsimons maintained a Buy rating on Gap yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzsimons is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 65.2% success rate. Fitzsimons covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Lululemon Athletica, and Burlington Stores.

Gap has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $23.71, implying a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

In a report issued on November 24, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard, with a price target of C$55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 57.1% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Casey’s General, and Canadian Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alimentation Couche Tard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.14, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$48.00 price target.

