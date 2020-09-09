Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: G-III Apparel Group (GIII) and BRP (DOOO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on G-III Apparel Group (GIII) and BRP (DOOO) with bullish sentiments.

G-III Apparel Group (GIII)

Needham analyst Rick Patel assigned a Buy rating to G-III Apparel Group today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 39.8% success rate. Patel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Lululemon Athletica, and Oxford Industries.

G-III Apparel Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.33.

BRP (DOOO)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Buy rating on BRP today and set a price target of C$85.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.81, close to its 52-week high of $57.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -13.9% and a 33.3% success rate. Doerksen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Railway, and Canadian Pacific.

BRP has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $59.76, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on August 28, TD Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$85.00 price target.

