Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: frontdoor (FTDR), Lumber Liquidators (LL) and National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on frontdoor (FTDR), Lumber Liquidators (LL) and National Vision Holdings (EYE).

frontdoor (FTDR)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh assigned a Hold rating to frontdoor yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 61.2% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and BrightView Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for frontdoor with a $46.75 average price target, representing a 12.6% upside. In a report issued on August 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Lumber Liquidators (LL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Sell rating on Lumber Liquidators today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.59, close to its 52-week high of $23.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -5.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Lumber Liquidators has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $18.75.

National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 80.8% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Planet Fitness, and Vail Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on National Vision Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.33, a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 30, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.