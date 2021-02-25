Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Freshpet (FRPT) and Revolve Group (RVLV)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Freshpet (FRPT) and Revolve Group (RVLV).

Freshpet (FRPT)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh maintained a Buy rating on Freshpet today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.47, close to its 52-week high of $173.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 65.3% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, United Natural Foods, and Albertsons Companies.

Freshpet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.40, a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 23, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $187.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revolve Group (RVLV)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Revolve Group today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $41.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Revolve Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.33, which is a -4.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.