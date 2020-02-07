Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Fortinet (FTNT) and Take-Two (TTWO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fortinet (FTNT) and Take-Two (TTWO) with bullish sentiments.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Fortinet today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.33, close to its 52-week high of $121.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.3% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Nuance Communications, Slack Technologies, and Uber Technologies.

Fortinet has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $122.06, representing a 1.8% upside. In a report issued on February 3, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Take-Two (TTWO)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Take-Two today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $127.74, close to its 52-week high of $135.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 55.0% success rate. Pachter covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cinemark Holdings, AMC Entertainment, and Best Buy Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Take-Two is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $137.80, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.