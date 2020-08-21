Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ford Motor (F) and Vipshop (VIPS)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ford Motor (F) and Vipshop (VIPS).

Ford Motor (F)

In a report issued on August 19, Anindya Das from Nomura maintained a Sell rating on Ford Motor, with a price target of $4.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 63.2% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors, and GoodYear Tire.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ford Motor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.56.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vipshop (VIPS)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on Vipshop on August 19 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 71.8% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and JOYY.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vipshop with a $21.57 average price target, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.