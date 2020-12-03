Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ford Motor (F) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ford Motor (F) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Ford Motor (F)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Hold rating on Ford Motor yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.20, close to its 52-week high of $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 65.9% success rate. Delaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TE Connectivity, Vertiv Holdings, and Sensata.

Ford Motor has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.23, representing a 0.8% upside. In a report issued on November 25, Morgan Stanley also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $9.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

In a report released yesterday, Celine Pannuti CFA from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA, with a price target of CHF125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $111.65.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 44.9% success rate. CFA covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Unilever NV, Essity AB, and Diageo.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.93, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on November 17, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

