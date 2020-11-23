Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Foot Locker (FL) and Roku (ROKU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Foot Locker (FL) and Roku (ROKU) with bullish sentiments.

Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released today, Sam Poser from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Foot Locker, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $39.28, close to its 52-week high of $42.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 56.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foot Locker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $41.53, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Roku (ROKU)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Roku, with a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $263.14, close to its 52-week high of $265.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 65.9% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Roku has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on ROKU: