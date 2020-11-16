Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Foot Locker (FL) and Polaris (PII)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Foot Locker (FL) and Polaris (PII) with bullish sentiments.

Foot Locker (FL)

Foot Locker received a Buy rating and a $50.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Matthew McClintock today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.24.

According to TipRanks.com, McClintock is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.8% success rate. McClintock covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foot Locker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $39.64.

Polaris (PII)

In a report released today, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Polaris. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $93.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 62.0% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Acushnet Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Polaris with a $112.80 average price target.

