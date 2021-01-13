Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Five Below (FIVE), PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OtherBAMXF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Five Below (FIVE), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF).

Five Below (FIVE)

Berenberg Bank analyst Brian McNamara maintained a Hold rating on Five Below today and set a price target of $143.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $191.78, close to its 52-week high of $194.78.

According to TipRanks.com, McNamara is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 76.9% success rate. McNamara covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and Grocery Outlet Holding.

Five Below has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $175.54.

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

RBC Capital analyst Piral Dadhania maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV yesterday and set a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.95.

Dadhania has an average return of 14.8% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Dadhania is ranked #3282 out of 7223 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PUMA SE NPV is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.10.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BAMXF)

In a report released yesterday, Jose Asumendi from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, with a price target of EUR85.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $85.13, close to its 52-week high of $92.45.

Asumendi has an average return of 15.3% when recommending Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft.

According to TipRanks.com, Asumendi is ranked #1308 out of 7223 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft with a $91.40 average price target, which is a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a EUR75.00 price target.

