Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), PUMA SE NPV (OtherPMMAF) and The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) and The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF).

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU)

Jefferies analyst Philippe Houchois maintained a Buy rating on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles today and set a price target of EUR12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Houchois is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 56.3% success rate. Houchois covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, General Motors, and Ford Motor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is a Hold with an average price target of $12.02.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

In a report released today, Herbert Sturm from DZ BANK AG maintained a Sell rating on PUMA SE NPV. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $92.25, close to its 52-week high of $98.05.

Sturm has an average return of 4.9% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Sturm is ranked #6203 out of 7016 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $98.79 average price target.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

National Securities Corp analyst Ben Klieve reiterated a Buy rating on The Chefs’ Warehouse today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.03.

Klieve has an average return of 69.3% when recommending The Chefs’ Warehouse.

According to TipRanks.com, Klieve is ranked #1549 out of 7016 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Chefs’ Warehouse is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.80.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CHEF: