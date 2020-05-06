Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ferrari (RACE), Wayfair (W) and Beyond Meat (BYND)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ferrari (RACE), Wayfair (W) and Beyond Meat (BYND).

Ferrari (RACE)

In a report released today, Adam Jonas from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari, with a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.45.

Jonas has an average return of 36.6% when recommending Ferrari.

According to TipRanks.com, Jonas is ranked #715 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $162.63 average price target, implying a 2.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Kepler Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Christopher Horvers from J.P. Morgan maintained a Sell rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $169.40, close to its 52-week high of $181.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Horvers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 64.4% success rate. Horvers covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.80, which is a -15.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also downgraded the stock to Sell with a $135.00 price target.

Beyond Meat (BYND)

In a report released today, Kenneth Goldman from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on Beyond Meat, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $117.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 60.2% success rate. Goldman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Sanderson Farms, and TreeHouse Foods.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Beyond Meat with a $85.42 average price target, implying a -22.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on BYND: