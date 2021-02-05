Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ferrari (RACE), Trigano SA (OtherTGNOF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Ferrari (RACE), Trigano SA (TGNOF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Hold rating and a EUR185.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson on February 3. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $201.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Renault SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $239.53 average price target, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $195.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA on February 3 and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #4058 out of 7271 analysts.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $200.38.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on February 3 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $113.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 51.9% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Swatch Group Bearer, and Emmi AG.

Nestlé SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $125.55, a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF130.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.