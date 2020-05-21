Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ferrari (RACE), Glanbia (OtherGLAPF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ferrari (RACE), Glanbia (GLAPF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF) with bullish sentiments.

Ferrari (RACE)

In a report released yesterday, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital upgraded Ferrari to Buy, with a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $158.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.3% and a 33.1% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $165.16 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Glanbia (GLAPF)

In a report released yesterday, Christian Nordby from Kepler Capital upgraded Glanbia to Buy, with a price target of EUR13.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.96, close to its 52-week low of $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2511 out of 6612 analysts.

Glanbia has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.77.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Patrick Roquas maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $108.52.

Roquas has an average return of 4.2% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Roquas is ranked #1962 out of 6612 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $110.44 average price target, a 2.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

