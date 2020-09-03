Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ferrari (RACE) and Trigano SA (OtherTGNOF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ferrari (RACE) and Trigano SA (TGNOF) with bullish sentiments.

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Buy rating and a EUR170.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $196.69, close to its 52-week high of $199.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 44.6% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ferrari is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $213.97.

Trigano SA (TGNOF)

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Trigano SA on September 1 and set a price target of EUR110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.1% and a 40.2% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Mediaset España, and Vivendi.

Trigano SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $145.24, a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 25, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR134.00 price target.

