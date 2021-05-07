Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ferrari (RACE) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ferrari (RACE) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Ferrari (RACE)

Ferrari received a Hold rating and a EUR185.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson on May 5. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $200.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 58.8% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Stellantis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $234.47 average price target, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Societe Generale also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $231.00 price target.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA on May 5 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 56.0% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hermes International, Emmi AG, and Glanbia.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $131.05, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF125.00 price target.

