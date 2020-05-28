Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Ferrari (RACE) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (OtherMGDDF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ferrari (RACE) and Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF) with bullish sentiments.

Ferrari (RACE)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Ferrari to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $163.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.2% and a 38.4% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.57.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin (MGDDF)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Raab from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, with a price target of EUR100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $96.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is ranked #2118 out of 6650 analysts.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.39, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 19, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR110.00 price target.

