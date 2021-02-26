Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (OtherADRNY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Emmi AG (EMLZF) and Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) with bullish sentiments.

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

Emmi AG received a Buy rating and a CHF1000.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby on February 24. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $967.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #2149 out of 7331 analysts.

Emmi AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1104.50.

Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY)

In a report issued on February 22, Alexander Craeymeersch from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize, with a price target of EUR26.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.97.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Ahold Delhaize is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.98.

