Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emmi AG (EMLZF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).

Emmi AG (EMLZF)

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox upgraded Emmi AG to Hold yesterday and set a price target of CHF900.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $930.00, equals to its 52-week high of $930.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked #5303 out of 6244 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Emmi AG is a Hold with an average price target of $930.33.

Nestlé SA (NSRGF)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $104.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -9.6% and a 34.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.17, representing a 10.4% upside. In a report issued on March 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF105.00 price target.

