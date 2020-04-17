Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Emmi AG (OtherEMLZF) and Nestlé SA (OtherNSRGF)
Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Emmi AG (EMLZF) and Nestlé SA (NSRGF).
Emmi AG (EMLZF)
Emmi AG received a Hold rating and a CHF900.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $930.00.
According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3978 out of 6440 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Emmi AG with a $929.79 average price target.
Nestlé SA (NSRGF)
Kepler Capital analyst Simona Pasero maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA yesterday and set a price target of CHF115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.41.
Pasero has an average return of 7.4% when recommending Nestlé SA.
According to TipRanks.com, Pasero is ranked #6007 out of 6440 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $109.25 average price target, which is a 0.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF109.00 price target.
