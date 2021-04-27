Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Electronic Arts (EA), Loblaw Companies (OtherLBLCF) and Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Electronic Arts (EA), Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) and Albertsons Companies (ACI).

Electronic Arts (EA)

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz reiterated a Buy rating on Electronic Arts yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $143.79, close to its 52-week high of $150.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 66.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Tyler Technologies, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $162.12 average price target, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Loblaw Companies (LBLCF)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Hold rating on Loblaw Companies today and set a price target of $71.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $55.64, close to its 52-week high of $56.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 52.5% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Canadian Tire, and Dollarama.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Loblaw Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $64.11.

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania maintained a Hold rating on Albertsons Companies today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bania is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.8% and a 64.0% success rate. Bania covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, SpartanNash Co, and Dollar Tree.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Albertsons Companies with a $20.75 average price target, representing a 13.9% upside. In a report released today, MKM Partners also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.