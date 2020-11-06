Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Electronic Arts (EA) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Electronic Arts (EA) and Wolverine World Wide (WWW) with bullish sentiments.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Electronic Arts today and set a price target of $162.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $128.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $152.10 average price target, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, KeyBanc also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Wolverine World Wide today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 61.6% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbia Sportswear, Deckers Outdoor, and Shoe Carnival.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wolverine World Wide with a $31.00 average price target, which is an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

