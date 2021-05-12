Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Electronic Arts (EA) and Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Electronic Arts (EA) and Grocery Outlet Holding (GO).

Electronic Arts (EA)

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz reiterated a Buy rating on Electronic Arts yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 63.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Skillz, and Zynga.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electronic Arts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.08, which is a 19.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Grocery Outlet Holding (GO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman maintained a Hold rating on Grocery Outlet Holding today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and Albertsons Companies.

Grocery Outlet Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.63, representing a -0.9% downside. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $37.00 price target.

