Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Electronic Arts (EA) and Genasys (GNSS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Electronic Arts (EA) and Genasys (GNSS).

Electronic Arts (EA)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Electronic Arts today and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 72.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, LiveRamp Holdings, and ANGI Homeservices.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $164.91 average price target, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report released today, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $142.00 price target.

Genasys (GNSS)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Genasys, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 47.8% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Genasys has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

