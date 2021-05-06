Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Electronic Arts (EA) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Electronic Arts (EA) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT) with bullish sentiments.

Electronic Arts (EA)

In a report released today, Andrew Marok from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $140.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Marok is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Marok covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Microsoft, and Bumble.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Electronic Arts is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $166.78, which is a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (DRTT)

In a report released yesterday, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on DIRTT Environmental Solutions. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.50, close to its 52-week high of $3.74.

Wilson has an average return of 106.7% when recommending DIRTT Environmental Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #504 out of 7493 analysts.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.30.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.