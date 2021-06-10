Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies: Electronic Arts (EA) and Chewy (CHWY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Electronic Arts (EA) and Chewy (CHWY) with bullish sentiments.

Electronic Arts (EA)

Jefferies analyst Andrew Uerkwitz maintained a Buy rating on Electronic Arts yesterday and set a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $145.82, close to its 52-week high of $150.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Skillz, and Zynga.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Electronic Arts with a $162.74 average price target, which is an 11.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

Chewy (CHWY)

Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink maintained a Buy rating on Chewy yesterday and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Wissink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 55.8% success rate. Wissink covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and National Vision Holdings.

Chewy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $104.55, which is a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 7, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

